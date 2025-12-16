Vacancies on Several Boards and Commissions in Prescott

12/16 Prescott’s Subcommittee on Appointments is taking applications for several vacancies on boards, commissions and committees. There are seats available on the Board of Adjustments, Building Safety Advisory and Appeals Board, CDBG Advisory Committee, Fire Board of Appeals, Planning and Zoning Commission, the Prescott Preservation Commission and the Tourism Advisory Committee. Applications are available on the city’s website and City Clerk’s Office and are due by January 30-th. For more information, visit the City’s website at City of Prescott Boards & Commissions Vacancies or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 928-777-1437.