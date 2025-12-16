MY RADIO PLACE

Coconino County Launches Violent Offender Program

December 16, 2025

12/16 The Coconino County Attorney’s Office, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Flagstaff Police launched the “Violent Offender Program” in the county. The goal is to identify, track and respond to individuals who repeatedly commit acts of violence within a community. Officials say once someone is flagged, any plea proposal would have to be approved by the Chief Deputy County Attorney. A meeting will be held quarterly to review the people placed on the program. The first meeting will take place this month.

