US Marshals Catch Mesa Shooting Suspect in Flagstaff

6/08 US Marshals captured a shooting suspect in Flagstaff Friday. Officials say on June 4-th, Isaih Martin was involved in a domestic dispute with his father-in-law in Mesa. During the course of the argument, Martin shot several rounds at the victim and then fled the area. During the investigation, it was learned that Martin may be heading to Colorado and was possibly in the Flagstaff area. By Friday afternoon, they located Martin and his vehicle in Flagstaff. He gave up without further incident and was taken into custody; a gun was found in his vehicle. He’s charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Drive-By Shooting, and Discharging a Firearm Within City Limits.