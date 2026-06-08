Flagstaff Cancels Curbside Glass Pickup

6/05 Curbside glass collection will come to an end in Flagstaff on July 1-st. The city says residents will have to take their glass recyclables to 1-of-6 drop-off locations in the city.

Glass drop off bins are located at: • Jay Lively Activity Center | 1650 N Turquoise Dr | Bin is in the parking lot on the southwest side of the complex closest to Turquoise Drive. • Southside | 116 W Phoenix Ave | Bin is behind the Downtown Connection Center in the northwest corner of the public parking lot. • Northern Arizona University | Pine Knoll Drive | Bin is in the southwest corner of the P62B parking lot near the disc golf course. • Recycling Transfer Station | 1800 E Butler Ave | Bin is in the parking lot of the facility and is open to the public from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. • Continental Little League Field | 5650 E Old Walnut Canyon Road | Bin is located in the east side of the parking lot. • 89 North | Marketplace Drive and West Research Drive | Bin is near the entrance to Peak Ranger Station. • City and Coconino County residents can also drop off glass at the Cinder Lake Landfill.