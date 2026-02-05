UPDATE: DPS Helicopter Crashes in Flagstaff Killing Pilot and Trooper/Paramedic

2/5 DPS released no new information related to the DPS Ranger helicopter that crashed last night in Flagstaff. The crash claimed the lives of the pilot and a trooper/paramedic. Both were assisting Flagstaff Police with an active shooter incident in the 1700-block of Shelley Drive. Flagstaff Police say they responded to the home on Shelley Drive for a domestic violence call. While officers were helping the victim in the front yard, the suspect began shooting at the officers from the backyard with a semi-automatic rifle. Officials say they were involved in several shootouts with the suspect as he ran from yard to yard in the neighborhood and even took up positions on rooftops. After more than 2-hours, the suspect was shot and taken into custody. It was at the end of the incident when the helicopter crashed. Three Flagstaff officers and one DPS trooper fired their weapons at the suspect, whose name was not released. As further information becomes available, we’ll pass it along.