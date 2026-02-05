MY RADIO PLACE

Chino Valley P&Z Votes 5-2 to Move Embry Riddle Proposed Airstrip Forward

February 5, 2026 /

2/5 The Chino Valley Planning and Zoning Commission this week voted 5-to-2 to move forward a proposed Embry Riddle Aeronautical University airstrip. The matter will now go before the Town Council for their consideration. The council will hold a public meeting on the matter on February 23-rd, at 5-pm, at Grace Church on Highway-89. The council will then consider taking a formal vote on the airstrip the next day, February 24-th, at 6-pm at Chino Valley Town Hall. For community members who were unable to attend the February 3-rd, Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, or who wish to review the discussion, the meeting recording is available online at the following link:https://chinovalleyaz.portal.civicclerk.com/event/6525/media

