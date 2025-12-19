Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp says no cases of Measles in Tuba City Area

12/19 Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation responded to a report of a possible exposure to measles at an area school, but that was not the case. Health officials say as of Thursday, there were no confirmed cases of measles in the Tuba City area. In addition, Coconino County has had no new reports of measles. There is however a measles outbreak in the Colorado City, Hildale and Southwest Utah area. According the Arizona Department of Health and Human Services, there are now 190-cases of measles along the Arizona/Utah border with 6 hospitalizations. Officials say 97% of the cases are made up of people who were not vaccinated; 66% of those cases are 18-years of age or younger. https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/measles/index.php