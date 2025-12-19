MY RADIO PLACE

Car Seat Clinic in Prescott Valley

December 19, 2025 /
The Prescott Valley Police Department will have a Car Seat Check on Saturday, December 20, 2025, from 8-11am, at Park Collective (7450 E Pav Way).

A car seat check event allows parents and guardians to make sure their car seats are installed properly and not damaged or expired. Participants will drive through and have their child’s car seat or booster seat inspected by two trained car seat technicians to ensure proper installation. Staff will replace car seats that are expired or broken. Each car seat check takes 20-30 minutes.

