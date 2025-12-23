Trespasser Caught with Stolen Vehicle in Page

12/23 Calls reporting a suspicious person led to the arrest of a car thief in Page over the weekend. Page Police say officers responded to Antelope Avenue on a report of a man entering several residential yards without permission. The suspect fled before officers arrived, but security cameras in the area gave police clear images of the trespasser. The suspect was soon located in a black SUV and taken into custody. The vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen from one of the properties he had trespassed on. He was charged with criminal trespass, theft of a vehicle and failure to identify. His name was not released.