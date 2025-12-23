Day 2 Yavapai Silent Witness Catch 22/George Abraham

12/23 It’s Day-2 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch-22 Program and today a $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 35-year-old George Abraham. This past May, Abraham was found guilty of misconduct involving weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs. He was placed on probation for 4-years, but has violated that probation. A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest. His last known address was in Sedona. Investigators believe he may be in Navajo County in the Holbrook area. If you have information on his whereabouts, call 1-800-932-32-32 or leave your tip online at www.yavapaisw.com.