Traffic Stop Near Lakeside Leads to Drugs and Weapons

1/30 The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office made a drug bust during a traffic stop this week in the Lakeside area. The deputy made contact with 39-year-old Tyler Corley and 38-year-old Sara Courtney, both of Lakeside, who were wanted in connection with a prior firearms and drug-related offense and they had outstanding warrants. During their arrest, an additional 24-grams of powdered fentanyl was found in the vehicle along with items consistent with drug sales. Further investigation revealed the pair had been staying at a local hotel. Inside their room they found methamphetamine, a firearm and money. Both were jailed on their warrants as well as additional felony drug and weapons charges.