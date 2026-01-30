MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Traffic Stop Near Lakeside Leads to Drugs and Weapons

January 30, 2026 /

1/30 The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office made a drug bust during a traffic stop this week in the Lakeside area. The deputy made contact with 39-year-old Tyler Corley and 38-year-old Sara Courtney, both of Lakeside, who were wanted in connection with a prior firearms and drug-related offense and they had outstanding warrants. During their arrest, an additional 24-grams of powdered fentanyl was found in the vehicle along with items consistent with drug sales. Further investigation revealed the pair had been staying at a local hotel. Inside their room they found methamphetamine, a firearm and money. Both were jailed on their warrants as well as additional felony drug and weapons charges.

You May Also Like

5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *