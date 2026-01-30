Page Police Arrest Alleged Drug Dealers Following Long Investigation

1/30 Following a lengthy investigation into drug sales, Page Police and the Northern Arizona Street Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant in the 200-block of Vermillion Street Thursday. During the investigation, drugs were purchased from the suspects on several occasions. Some of the purchases were made near a school, which compounds the crime. During the search, detectives seized saleable quantities of cocaine, drug sales paraphernalia and alleged drug money. Two suspects were arrested and charged with 25-separate felonies related to drug sales. Names were not released.