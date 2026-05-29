Teen Shoots Self then Linked to Vehicle Thefts and Weapons Offenses in Cottonwood

5/29 YCSO says on May 9-th they responded to VVMC on a report of a 16-year-old who had been shot in the leg. It was quickly learned that the teen had accidentally shot himself. The teen was eventually flown to FMC for surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. Deputies then tracked down the vehicle that dropped the teen off at the hospital. Contact was made with the teen and search warrants were served at both homes. The investigation linked the teens to weapons offenses and multiple recent vehicle thefts in the Cottonwood area. Detectives also recovered video footage the suspects recorded while committing the crimes. The investigation is ongoing. Names were not released.