Spring Valley Man Charged with Indecent Exposure by PV Police

5/29 Prescott Valley Police say they arrested a 64-year-old Spring Valley man on charges of indecent exposure and think there may be additional victims. The suspect was arrested and charged this past Monday in relation to an incident that occurred at Walmart in Prescott Valley. The suspect was then linked to another incident at Hobby Lobby, which he was charged with on Wednesday. Police think there may be additional victims. If you have any information on these cases, contact Prescott Valley Police. The man, whose name was not released, was charged with Indecent Exposure and Sexual Indecency.