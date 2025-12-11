Teen Driver Speeds Past DPS Trooper and then Crashes/Mother and Brother in the Vehicle

12/11 DPS was involved in a short pursuit of a speeder on Highway-260 near Heber-Overgaard. The driver sped past the Trooper, in the opposite direction, going 98-mph. Officials say the driver tapped his brakes, but then continued on at a high rate of speed. The pursuit ended when the suspect attempted a turn onto a private drive, lost control and struck a tree. Officials say the 17-year-old male driver was driving without a license or permit. His mother, who was in the front passenger seat, was cited for permitting an unauthorized driver to drive a vehicle. The driver’s older brother was also in the vehicle and he said they were arguing at the time they sped past the Trooper. The teen was charged with unlawful flight, reckless driving, criminal speed and 2-counts of endangerment. The vehicle was impounded for 10-days.