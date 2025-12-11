MY RADIO PLACE

AZ Unemployment Up to 4.2%/AZ Office of Economic Opportunity Report

December 11, 2025 /

Arizona Unemployment Increased to 4.2%

The Arizona seasonally adjusted (SA) unemployment rate increased to 4.2% in September 2025 from 4.1% in August 2025. The U.S. SA unemployment rate increased to 4.4% in September 2025 from 4.3% in August 2025.
Month over month, Arizona’s SA labor force increased by 14,071 individuals, or 0.4%. Year over year, the SA labor force increased by 59,769 individuals, or 1.6%.
Month over month, Arizona not-seasonally adjusted (NSA) total nonfarm employment increased by 24,200 jobs. Year over year, NSA total nonfarm employment increased by 37,200 jobs, or 1.2%. Arizona SA total nonfarm employment increased by 2,200 individuals, or 0.1%, month over month.
Arizona, U.S. Employment Indicators

Month Over Month
Arizona NSA nonfarm employment…

Employment gains were reported in the following sectors:

  • Government (20,900 jobs)
  • Private Educational Services (5,900 jobs)
  • Professional & Business Services (3,200 jobs)
  • Manufacturing (100 jobs)
  • Trade, Transportation & Utilities (100 jobs)

Employment losses were reported in the following sector:

  • Health Care and Social Assistance (-2,300 jobs)
  • Construction (-1,800 jobs)
  • Leisure & Hospitality (-700 jobs)
  • Information (-600 jobs)
  • Financial Activities (-300 jobs)
  • Natural Resources & Mining (-200 jobs)
  • Other Services (-100 jobs)
Arizona NSA Month-Over-Month Employment Gain/Loss by Sector
Arizona NSA Month-Over-Month Employment Gain/Loss by Sector

Year Over Year
Arizona NSA nonfarm employment…

Employment gains were reported in the following sectors:

  • Health Care and Social Assistance (20,500 jobs)
  • Professional & Business Services (6,600 jobs)
  • Leisure & Hospitality (5,600 jobs)
  • Financial Activities (4,800 jobs)
  • Other Services (2,400 jobs)
  • Construction (2,200 jobs)
  • Private Educational Services (1,300 jobs)
  • Natural Resources & Mining (1,200 jobs)

Employment losses were reported in the following sector:

  • Government (-3,800 jobs)
  • Information (-1,900 jobs)
  • Manufacturing (-900 jobs)
  • Trade, Transportation & Utilities (-800 jobs)
Arizona NSA Year-Over-Year Employment Gain/Loss by Sector
Arizona NSA Year-Over-Year Employment Gain/Loss by Sector

