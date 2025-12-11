AZ Unemployment Up to 4.2%/AZ Office of Economic Opportunity Report

The Arizona seasonally adjusted (SA) unemployment rate increased to 4.2% in September 2025 from 4.1% in August 2025. The U.S. SA unemployment rate increased to 4.4% in September 2025 from 4.3% in August 2025.

Month over month, Arizona’s SA labor force increased by 14,071 individuals, or 0.4%. Year over year, the SA labor force increased by 59,769 individuals, or 1.6%.

Month over month, Arizona not-seasonally adjusted (NSA) total nonfarm employment increased by 24,200 jobs. Year over year, NSA total nonfarm employment increased by 37,200 jobs, or 1.2%. Arizona SA total nonfarm employment increased by 2,200 individuals, or 0.1%, month over month.