Sex Offender Notification Clarkdale

4/17 Clarkdale Police issued a sex offender notification for residents living in the 2000-block of Gerrysue Drive. In 1999, now 47-year-old Enos Cree Dailey, was arrested and convicted of Indecent Exposure in California. He was sentenced to 140-days in jail and 5-years of probation. The victims were 2-adult women unknown to Dailey. Dailey was also convicted of 2-counts of Annoy/Molest Children Under 18 in 2000 in California. Dailey was sentenced to 60-months in the prison. The victims were 5-girls unknown to Dailey.