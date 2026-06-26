Semi Filled with OJ Crashes and Burns on I-40

6/26 DPS responded to a crash on I-40 this week in which a trailer detached from a semi and then caught fire. Officials say the locking jaws were not engaged on the 5-th wheel, allowing the trailer to break free. The trailer, filled with orange juice, then slid down the emergency lane before catching on fire. During the investigation it was learned the company was illegally operating while under a Federal Out of Service Order. The driver received numerous citations, and the company can expect the same.