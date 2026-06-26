Flagstaff Taking Arguments For and Against Props 404 and 405

6/26 Flagstaff is taking arguments for and against 2-propositions that will appear before voters during the November 3-rd General Election. Arguments are due by August 5-th. Prop-404 involves a .5% increase to the Transaction Privilege Tax to bolster public safety and Prop-405 involves a $40-million general obligation bond to be used to build public safety infrastructure and purchase equipment. Contact the Flagstaff City Clerk’s Office for more information.

Arguments must be submitted electronically to the City of Flagstaff City Clerk’s Office at cofelections@flagstaffaz.gov before 5 p.m., Arizona time on Aug. 5, 2026.

Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at cofelections@flagstaffaz.gov with any questions