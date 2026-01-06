Seligman School Board Seats Remain Vacant/New Application Deadline Announced

1/6 Yavapai County School Superintendent Steve King is renewing his call for candidates interested in sitting on one of 2-seats within the Seligman Unified School District. King has a vacancy on the Seligman Unified School District Governing Board as well as the Mountain Institute Career and Technology Education District Governing Board, representing the Seligman Unified School District. The deadline to apply for either seat is January 30-th. The terms expire at the end of the year. If you have any questions, please call Audrey Isley at 928-442-5138 or email Audrey.Isley@Yavapaiaz.gov.