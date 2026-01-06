Day 16 Yavapai Silent Witness Catch 22/Justin Schepman

1/6 It’s Day-16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch-22 program. Today a $1,000-cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 45-year-old Justin Schepman. Schepman was found guilty of possession of dangerous drugs and misconduct involving weapons and was placed on probation. He has violated that probation and a nationwide felony warrant was issued for his arrest. He has a prior address in Prescott. If you have information on his whereabouts, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit your tip online at www.yavapaisw.com.