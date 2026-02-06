Sedona Taking Apps for Inscriptions at Sedona Military Service Park

2/6 Sedona Parks and Recreation is taking applications for the annual inscriptions at the Sedona Military Service Park. Veterans or families of veterans who have or do live in Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek, are invited to apply by April 30-th. Inscriptions will be engraved onto the granite walls of the Jack Jamesen Memorial Park prior to Memorial Day. Proof of military service and Sedona residency will be required with your application. Applications for inscription can be obtained by emailing SedonaRec@SedonaAZ.gov or by calling (928) 282-7098. Learn more about the park at www.SedonaAZ.gov/Parks .