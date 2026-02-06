Day Use Fee to Increase for Tuzigoot River Access in Clarkdale

2/6 Day-use fees are going up for the Tuzigoot River Access Point in Clarkdale. Arizona State Parks and Trails says the fees will help maintain the area and keep it open for visitors. The fee, which will be $10 per vehicle, will go into effect on March 1-st and will be collected on site through a self-pay option. Arizona State Parks and Trails does not receive any taxpayer funding for the operation of its parks. All fees collected go directly back into staffing, operations, and maintenance.