MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Day Use Fee to Increase for Tuzigoot River Access in Clarkdale

February 6, 2026 /

2/6 Day-use fees are going up for the Tuzigoot River Access Point in Clarkdale.  Arizona State Parks and Trails says the fees will help maintain the area and keep it open for visitors. The fee, which will be $10 per vehicle, will go into effect on March 1-st and will be collected on site through a self-pay option. Arizona State Parks and Trails does not receive any taxpayer funding for the operation of its parks. All fees collected go directly back into staffing, operations, and maintenance.

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *