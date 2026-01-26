Roundabout Work at Tissaw and Corville Road Begins Thursday Evening

1/26 ADOT says work on the Cornville Road/Tissaw Road Roundabout will begin Thursday evening. Officials say initial construction work will occur overnight from 8-pm this Thursday through 7-am Friday. Construction crews will then work during the day, from 7-am to 7-pm each day, Monday through Friday, with the entire project done by October. The project will be finished in 2-stages. First crews will install a temporary signal at the intersection of Cornville Road and Verde Sante Fe Parkway, which will remain in operation during the work. Tissaw Road will be restricted to right-in/right-out turns only and Verde Sante Fe residents will use Verde Sante Fe Parkway to travel westbound on Cornville Road. The second phase will require Tissaw Road to be closed at Cornville Road completely. Verde Sante Fe residents will use Verde Sante Fe Parkway to access Cornville Road. For more information, visit the project webpage or contact Community Relations Project Manager Jason Stephens at jstephens@azdot.gov or 480.751.7104.