Deadline for Letters of Interest for School Board Vacancies in Yavapai County Extended

1/26 Due to a family emergency, Yavapai County Superintendent of Schools Steve King, had to move interviews for 3 school board seat vacancies. Meetings scheduled for today for Mingus Union High School District Governing Board candidates has been changed to February 2-nd. Letters of interest for the seat will still be taken through this Friday, January 30-th. The Mountain Institute Career and Technology Education District and Seligman Unified School District interviews, have been moved to February 23-rd, with letters of interest now being taken through February 20-th. All 3-seats should be filled by the end of February. If you have any questions, please call Audrey Isley at 928-442-5138 or email Audrey.Isley@Yavapaiaz.gov.