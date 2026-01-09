MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

PV Police Traffic Stats for 2025

January 9, 2026 /

1/9 Prescott Valley Police released their stats related to cracking down on dangerous drivers in 2025. The department says they saw a 15% increase in traffic citations, along with a 30% increase in reckless driving arrests and red-light violations. The majority of the red-light citations were issued on Glassford Hill Road and Highway-69, where the department continues to see a high number of traffic violations. Last year also saw a rise in DUI arrests. Officials say DUI arrests were up 14% in 2025 from 2024 despite responding to the same number of DUI-related crashes both years. There were zero DUI related fatal crashes in 2025.

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025