Domestic Violence Call Ends in 2 Arrests

1/9 Page Police responded to a domestic violence call New Year’s Eve involving a man and woman. Officials say an argument escalated and when the woman tried to leave, the man grabbed her by her hair and dragged her back into the house. When officers finally gained access to the house, they located the suspect and he was arrested. Contact was also made with a small group of people in a separate bedroom in the house. One of them came back with an outstanding warrant and they were also arrested. No names were released.