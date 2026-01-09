MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Domestic Violence Call Ends in 2 Arrests

January 9, 2026 /

1/9 Page Police responded to a domestic violence call New Year’s Eve involving a man and woman. Officials say an argument escalated and when the woman tried to leave, the man grabbed her by her hair and dragged her back into the house. When officers finally gained access to the house, they located the suspect and he was arrested. Contact was also made with a small group of people in a separate bedroom in the house. One of them came back with an outstanding warrant and they were also arrested. No names were released.

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025