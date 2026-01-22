PV Police Offering NRA Certified Refuse to be a Victim Program

1/22 The Prescott Valley Police Community Services Unit will host an NRA-certified “Refuse to be a Victim” program on Thursday, February 26-th, from 1-to-4, in the Prescott Valley Police Department Training Room. The free event is open to anyone 18-years of age or older and is limited to 50-participants. To enroll, send an email to Police Community Services Supervisor Jodi Mullins at jmullins@prescottvalley-az.gov. In the email please include the following information for EACH person you are enrolling: name, address, email, and phone number. Registration is open now until February 24, unless the capacity is reached sooner. This informative program is designed to help residents create a personal safety plan, covering areas of mental preparedness, and various areas of security that affect our daily lives. Come join the hundreds of local residents who have taken this class to “Refuse to be a Victim.” Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, and 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.