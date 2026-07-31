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Public Comments Wanted on Candidate for Page Unified School District Governing Board

July 31, 2026 /

7/31 The Coconino County School Superintendents Office is taking public comments on the proposed appointment of Bob Jensen to a vacancy on the Page Unified School District Governing Board. The vacancy was created by the June 17-th resignation of a board member. Jensen is the only candidate that filed to run for the seat during this November’s General Election. Due to a lack of candidates, the election will likely be canceled. If approved he would be sworn in, in January for a 2-year term. Comments are due by August 17-th. Community members are encouraged to provide comments regarding the potential appointment by emailing cmango-paget@coconino.az.gov

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