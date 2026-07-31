Flood Control District Finishes Pocket Fire Flood Analysis

7/31 The Coconino County Flood Control District finished their post Pocket Fire flood analysis for Oak Creek and determined that 24-properties, along the east side of the creek, have potential risk of flooding during future storms over the burn scar. The properties are located downstream from West Fork. Officials determined the majority of the properties have a low risk of flooding during a small to moderate rainfall event, so the Flood Control District will not implement short-term flood mitigation measures at this time. Flood monitoring in the canyon will continue. Property owners with questions may contact the Coconino County Flood Control District at 928-679-8316.