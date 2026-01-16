MY RADIO PLACE

Prescott Valley has Candidate Packets Available for 2026 Election Cycle

January 16, 2026 /

1/16 The Prescott Valley Clerk’s Office has candidate packets available for the 2026 council election cycle. Voters will be choosing a mayor, to serve a 4-year term, 2-council seats for 4-year terms and 1-council seat for a 2-year term. If any seat remains open after the Primary Election, a Run-off Election will be held in November. Interested candidates are encouraged to schedule an appointment with the Town Clerk to receive their packet. Contact the Town Clerk by emailingclerk@prescottvalley-az.gov or calling 928-759-3135. To schedule an appointment online or view candidate packet information visit prescottvalley-az.gov/elections.

