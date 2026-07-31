Prescott Rodeo/Fairgrounds Master Plan Meeting Aug 5

7/31 Prescott reminds residents that the city will hold the final community meeting related to the Rodeo/Fairgrounds Master Plan, next Wednesday, from 4-to-7, at the Rowle B Simmons Community Center on East Rosser Street. The meeting will start with a presentation and then be followed by an open house where residents can meet and talk with the project team. From August 5-th through September 22-nd the city will continue to take comments, including during 2-city council meetings on August 25-th and September 22-nd. Learn more and submit comments beginning August 5th: www.prescott-az.gov/prescott-rodeo-grounds-master-plan/