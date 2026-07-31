DPS Catches Man Wanted in 2-States and 5-Counties

7/31 A man wanted in 5-counties on felony warrants, including Yavapai and Coconino Counties, was captured by DPS this week. Officials say Jason Tobey was also wanted in New Mexico for trafficking fentanyl. He was caught with 75-tablets of fentanyl by the Catron County Sheriff’s Office back in March. A tip lead DPS to Eager Tuesday, where they were waited for Tobey to show up with a delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. He fled from officers in a vehicle, but was quickly caught. At the time of his arrest, he was additionally charged with evading with a motor vehicle and possession of dangerous drugs.