MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Prescott Considering Eminent Domain to Acquire Land for Prescott Regional Airport

June 5, 2026 /

6/05 Prescott is considering acquiring land adjacent to Prescott Regional Airport for future airport related infrastructure improvements. The property in question is currently vacant. If approved, the city says the land would include infrastructure that would support wildfire response in the region. The State of Arizona agrees with the city and has provided funding for Fiscal Year, 2026. The city says they’ve been trying to acquire the land through a voluntary agreement since last year, but since an agreement has not been reached, they’re considering moving forward with eminent domain.

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025