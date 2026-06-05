Prescott Considering Eminent Domain to Acquire Land for Prescott Regional Airport

6/05 Prescott is considering acquiring land adjacent to Prescott Regional Airport for future airport related infrastructure improvements. The property in question is currently vacant. If approved, the city says the land would include infrastructure that would support wildfire response in the region. The State of Arizona agrees with the city and has provided funding for Fiscal Year, 2026. The city says they’ve been trying to acquire the land through a voluntary agreement since last year, but since an agreement has not been reached, they’re considering moving forward with eminent domain.