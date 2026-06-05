1982 Homicide Cold Case Victim Identified in Bullhead City

6/05 Advanced DNA helped Bullhead City Police identify a Cold Case homicide victim. A construction crew found human remains buried in a vacant lot on Castleberry Lane, in Bullhead City, in May of 1989; a bullet was removed from the skull. The victim was identified at the time as “Castleberry Kate”; her real identity is Sonya Alice Langan. Her family reported her as missing when she was 17-to-18-years of age in 1982. The family provided DNA samples, which were used during the recent analysis and identification. The homicide case remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bullhead City Police.