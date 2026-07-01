Phase 2 of Glassford Hill Road Work Underway

7/01 Prescott Valley released an update on the roadwork taking place on Glassford Hill Road. The town says the work from Bear Path to just south of Spouse Drive, is nearly finished. While crews finish this first phase, work has begun on phase-2 of the project. Work is taking place from Spouse Drive to the southern intersection of Granville Parkway and Glassford Hill Road. Work will stop through the holiday weekend and resume next Monday. Officials say motorists should be prepared for traffic changes over the next few weeks. One lane of traffic, in each direction, will be maintained.