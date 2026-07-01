AZ Attorney General Cracking Down on Egg Suppliers

7/01 Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes acquired more than 50-million eggs for consumers nationwide and $3.3-million from some of the nation’s largest egg producers for conspiring to raise egg prices. An investigation determined Cal-Maine Foods, Versova/Centrum, and Hickman’s Egg Ranch, illegally coordinated for years to influence a daily price for eggs, which artificially increased prices for retailers and consumers throughout the country. The price fixing took place from June 2022 to March 2025. One example showed how Hickman’s CEO emailed Versova and Cal-Maine urging them to submit “strong bids, early and often” to push prices higher. All three companies then submitted dozens of bids at higher prices, which led to a price increase.