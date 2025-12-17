Payson Police Arrest Wrong Way Driver on Beeline Highway

12/16 Early Tuesday morning, Payson Police responded to a call of a wrong-way driver who was passed out in his vehicle on the Beeline Highway. Officers located the man who was passed out with his vehicle in drive. Stop-sticks were placed around the tires before they tried to wake the man. Once awake, the driver attempted to flee. He ran over the stop-sticks and into several patrol vehicles before his vehicle stopped; he was still headed southbound in the northbound lanes. Officers took the driver into custody for aggravated DUI, Aggravated Assault on an Officer and Endangerment. His name was not released.