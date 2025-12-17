MY RADIO PLACE

ADEQ to Host Virtual Meeting on Solid Waste Transfer Station in PV

December 17, 2025 /

12/17 ADEQ will hold a virtual stakeholder meeting to discuss a solid waste transfer station design and operation in Prescott Valley. The meeting will look at design and operation requirements, closure standards and financing.

Draft rules are now available for review at azdeq.gov/rulemaking-transfer-facility-design-operation.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online | Register via GoToWebinar
After completing the registration, you will receive a confirmation email containing information on how to join the meeting.

For more information about this rulemaking, including how to participate in the rulemaking process, please visit our active rulemaking page at azdeq.gov/rulemaking-transfer-facility-design-operation.

If you would like to comment or provide feedback regarding this rulemaking, please visit our comment portal.

For questions about this rulemaking, please contact wasterulemaking@azdeq.gov.

