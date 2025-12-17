ADEQ to Host Virtual Meeting on Solid Waste Transfer Station in PV

12/17 ADEQ will hold a virtual stakeholder meeting to discuss a solid waste transfer station design and operation in Prescott Valley. The meeting will look at design and operation requirements, closure standards and financing.

Draft rules are now available for review at azdeq.gov/rulemaking-transfer-facility-design-operation.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Online | Register via GoToWebinar

After completing the registration, you will receive a confirmation email containing information on how to join the meeting.

For more information about this rulemaking, including how to participate in the rulemaking process, please visit our active rulemaking page at azdeq.gov/rulemaking-transfer-facility-design-operation.

If you would like to comment or provide feedback regarding this rulemaking, please visit our comment portal.

For questions about this rulemaking, please contact wasterulemaking@azdeq.gov.