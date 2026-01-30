Officials Working on Opening North Rim of Grand Canyon by Spring

1/30 Grand Canyon National Park is working out how they’ll reopen the North Rim this Spring, following last year’s Dragon Bravo Fire, which destroyed much of the North Rim’s buildings and infrastructure. Officials say they hope to reopen popular points of interest and the North Kaibab Trail by May 15-th, weather permitting. Park officials say they understand local communities and businesses are also trying to prepare for the year so they’ll have a firm update on what will be open and what will remain closed by April 1-st.

Visitors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed and plan ahead by checking for updates on Grand Canyon National Park’s website and following Grand Canyon National Park on social media.