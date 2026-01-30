National Weather Service 2025 Weather Recap

1/30 The National Weather Service in Flagstaff release a recap of last year’s weather events. 2025 started out very dry, but ended up near normal for some parts of the region by December. Daytime highs were also running above normal. March and April were stormy months with Flagstaff receiving 49-inches of snow during the 2-month period. Rain events in May and early June helped push pushed parts of Yavapai and Coconino Counties above normal rainfall for the month. During the monsoon, most locations received 50-to-75% of normal precipitation. The Fall was unusually wet. October was impacted by Tropical Cyclones Priscilla and Raymond and November saw a slow-moving, low-pressure system bring 4-inches of rain to the Flagstaff region along with over 5-feet of snow on the San Francisco Peaks.