North Kaibab Trail Heavily Damaged by Dragon Bravo Fire/May not Open in 2026

12/9 Grand Canyon National Park wants to clear up some confusion related to the North Kaibab Trail, which was severely damaged by the Dragon Bravo Fire this past summer. Officials say significant rockfalls happened between the North Kaibab Trailhead and Redwall Bridge. It’s not clear if any portion of the trail will be open during the 2026 season. Trail crews will begin preliminary assessments next Spring to determine what hazards remain and what needs to be repaired. They’ll then determine how to move forward with those repairs.

As a reminder, the North Rim is now closed for the 2025 winter season. For the most up-to-date information on North Rim status, please visit: https://www.nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm