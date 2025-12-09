MY RADIO PLACE

BEAD Funding to Help Bring High Speed Internet to Parts of Coconino County

December 9, 2025

12/9 The Broadband Equity, Access and Development or BEAD Program, received funding to expand high-speed internet in Coconino County. County officials say thousands of homes in the county do not have adequate internet access. The BEAD program’s goal is to provide high-speed internet to all homes by 2030. The BEAD program will invest $68.7-million in Coconino County through grants for high-speed internet infrastructure projects and will result in providing more than 10,000 Coconino County households with high-speed internet access. For more information about BEAD visit azcommerce.com/broadband/initiatives/bead.

