BEAD Funding to Help Bring High Speed Internet to Parts of Coconino County

12/9 The Broadband Equity, Access and Development or BEAD Program, received funding to expand high-speed internet in Coconino County. County officials say thousands of homes in the county do not have adequate internet access. The BEAD program’s goal is to provide high-speed internet to all homes by 2030. The BEAD program will invest $68.7-million in Coconino County through grants for high-speed internet infrastructure projects and will result in providing more than 10,000 Coconino County households with high-speed internet access. For more information about BEAD visit azcommerce.com/broadband/initiatives/bead.