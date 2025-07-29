National Preparedness Level Lowered to 3

7/29 Good news related to the Preparedness Level in the country. The National Interagency Fire Center says the level has been reduced from 4-to-3 as opposed to jumping to the highest level of 5, which they thought was going to occur. Officials say while significant fire activity continues across multiple geographic areas in the country, the availability of firefighting resources has improved. Over the past several days, the National Interagency Coordination Center has seen fewer requests for crews, engines, and aircraft, and most nationally shared resources are now more readily available.