“Meet and Greet” for Deputy City Manager Candidates in Flagstaff

2/9 Flagstaff will host a “Meet and Greet” for the candidates who applied for the Deputy City Manager position. The city received 184-applications with 6-finalists invited to the “Meet and Greet” to be held this Wednesday at Flagstaff City Hall, from 5-to-6:45-pm. The finalists are Kevin Fincel, currently serving as Flagstaff’s Interim Deputy City Manager, Mary Goodman with the Town of Gilbert, Scot Rigby of Mesa, Brent Stockwell of Scottsdale, Maury Thompson former Yavapai County Manager and Nick Zornes of Los Altos, California.

Kevin R. Fincel is an accomplished municipal leader and attorney with extensive experience in city governance and legal counsel. Currently serving as Interim Deputy City Manager for Flagstaff, AZ, Fincel oversees multiple divisions including Engineering, Sustainability, IT, HR/Risk Management, and Management Services. Fincel has a Juris Doctor and his background includes nearly a decade as Deputy City Attorney, where he negotiated complex agreements and advised on high-profile infrastructure projects, complemented by prior experience in commercial litigation and public sector leadership.

Mary Goodman is a senior municipal leader with extensive experience in executive management roles at the Town of Gilbert, AZ, including Assistant Town Manager and Deputy Town Manager. Goodman has worked for the Town of Gilbert for over 12 years. She has overseen diverse portfolios such as Information Technology, Development Services, Economic Development, Human Resources, Water Resources, and Budget, while leading strategic initiatives like downtown development, artificial intelligence, water allocation policy implementation, and major IT modernization. Goodman holds a master's in public administration and brings over a decade of high-level leadership and supervisory experience, emphasizing strategic planning, innovation, efficiency, and organizational improvement.

Scot H. Rigby is a seasoned municipal executive with over 25 years of leadership experience, including roles as City Manager in Edmond, OK, Assistant City Manager in Wichita, KS, and with the City of Mesa for eight years. Rigby has a master's in public administration and a strong track record in strategic planning, fiscal stewardship, economic development, and large-scale capital project delivery. He has secured hundreds of millions in funding and implemented organizational reforms to improve efficiency, transparency, and service quality.

Brent Stockwell is a highly experienced municipal executive with over two decades in city management, including roles as City Manager in Tigard, OR and Assistant City Manager in Scottsdale, AZ. Stockwell has a Master's in Public Administration and he has led large teams and budgets, driven strategic planning, innovation, and community engagement initiatives, and secured national recognition for performance management and smart city strategies. Stockwell's background emphasizes fiscal stewardship, policy development, and cross-boundary collaboration, supported by advanced leadership training at Harvard Kennedy School.

Maury L. Thompson is a veteran public sector executive with 25 years of progressive leadership experience, including roles as County Manager for Yavapai County, AZ and Deputy County Manager for Johnson County, KS. Thompson has overseen multi-hundred-million-dollar budgets and thousands of employees, led strategic planning, diversity and sustainability initiatives, and managed complex portfolios spanning health services, criminal justice, and economic development. His background reflects deep expertise in organizational leadership, legislative affairs, and community engagement at both county and municipal levels.

Nick Zornes is an experienced municipal leader with a strong background in development services, housing policy, and organizational management. Most recently serving as Assistant City Manager and Development Services Director for Los Altos, CA, Zornes led major initiatives including affordable housing projects, financial system modernization, labor negotiations, and climate action planning. He holds a master's of applied science in public policy-community development. Zornes' career spans roles in city planning and administration, emphasizing policy development, strategic planning, and intergovernmental coordination.