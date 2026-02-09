AZ Primary Election Date Moved to July 21

2/9 Friday, Governor Katie Hobbs signed a bi-partisan bill, passed by the Arizona Legislature, to change the date of this year’s primary and permanently move Arizona primaries to the second to last Tuesday in July. Previously, the date of the primary was the first Tuesday in August. This year’s Primary Election will take place on July 21-st. Officials say the change was needed to allow elections officials more time to conduct preparations for the general election, which includes making sure military and overseas voters have their ballots in time to participate in the General Election. The new voter registration deadline for the July 21-st Primary Election is June 22-nd and ballots will be mailed to registered voters during the week of June 24-th.

For more information, visit our website at www.yavapaivotes.gov.

To check your voter registration, visit https://my.arizona.vote/PortalList.aspx.