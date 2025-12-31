Measles Case Confirmed in Far Northern Coconino County/Infected Person Visited Kane County Hospital

12/31 The Coconino County Health Department confirmed a case of measles and the person reportedly visited Kane County Hospital while infectious. The Health Department is working with state and local partners to determine the extent of the public exposure. The infected person visited the hospital on Monday, December 22-nd, from 5-to-9-pm. Anyone at the hospital should watch for symptoms through Monday, January 12-th. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, feeling run down and achy, red…watery eyes, runny nose and a blotchy rash that typically starts on the face. According to the Arizona Department of Health, as of Tuesday, there are 205-cases of measles in the state, all of which are along the Arizona/Utah border. Officials say 8-people are hospitalized with 0-deaths. Officials say 97% of the people infected were not vaccinated and 65% of the cases involve people under the age of 18. Visit ADHS Measles Homepage for more information.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the MMR vaccine to protect against measles, mumps and rubella. Children should get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age. Teens and adults should also be up to date on their MMR vaccination.

Those experiencing fever, cough, runny nose, rash or any other symptoms of measles should:

Self-isolate, stay away from others, and contact your healthcare provider by phone. Let them know you are concerned you may have measles. They will provide instructions for you to visit their office at a time that will not risk exposing others.

If you do not have a healthcare provider and need to seek care, please contact the urgent care or hospital by phone before visiting and let them know that you suspect measles.

Contact your healthcare provider or call the CCHHS Health and Wellness Clinic at 928-679-7222 to schedule an MMR vaccination.