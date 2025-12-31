MY RADIO PLACE

December 31, 2025 /

12/31 Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta is encouraging residents to sign a petition requesting a motorcross track be built in the town. In a social media post, the Mayor says he supports the effort and will do whatever he can to make the project a reality. The petition is being circulated by a local resident and as of this writing, had nearly 1,300-signatures. The Mayor says this type of facility would be a great way for kids to have fun outside. Click on the link and sign to show your support. https://www.change.org/…/support-building-a-motocross…

