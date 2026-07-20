Manhole Work to Impact some Sedona Neighborhoods

7/20 Sedona says their contractor is working on manhole covers in the city from now through August 14-th. The city says protective liners are being added to covers on 13-roads in the city. The public should expect some temporary traffic control measures during the work along with some loud noise.
The roads below are on the schedule:
- Willow Way (4 MH)
- Birch Boulevard (6 MH)
- Oak Creek Boulevard (6 MH)
- Inspirational Drive (8 MH)
- View Drive (5 MH)
- June Bug (1 MH)
- Traumeri Lane (1 MH)
- San Patricio – rear easement (1 MH)
- Little Elf Drive (1 MH)
- El Camino Drive (2 MH)
- N SR 89A – shoulder (1 MH)
- Northview – rear easement (2 MH)
- Royal Glen Lane (3 MH)