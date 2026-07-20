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YBC News

Manhole Work to Impact some Sedona Neighborhoods

July 20, 2026 /

7/20 Sedona says their contractor is working on manhole covers in the city from now through August 14-th. The city says protective liners are being added to covers on 13-roads in the city. The public should expect some temporary traffic control measures during the work along with some loud noise.

The roads below are on the schedule:

  • Willow Way (4 MH)
  • Birch Boulevard (6 MH)
  • Oak Creek Boulevard (6 MH)
  • Inspirational Drive (8 MH)
  • View Drive (5 MH)
  • June Bug (1 MH)
  • Traumeri Lane (1 MH)
  • San Patricio – rear easement (1 MH)
  • Little Elf Drive (1 MH)
  • El Camino Drive (2 MH)
  • N SR 89A – shoulder (1 MH)
  • Northview – rear easement (2 MH)
  • Royal Glen Lane (3 MH)

 

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