Maleeka “Mollie” Boone Found Deceased/Full Release Attached

The Navajo Police Department would announce the search for a missing child, Maleeka Boone, has come to an end in Coalmine, Arizona.

The Turquoise Alert was issued at 4:53 a.m. by Navajo Police Department for Maleeka Boone and has been cancelled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Navajo Police Department conducted a search for 8-year-old Maleeka Boone, last seen on Thursday, January 15, 2026, around 6:00 p.m. in the Coalmine Canyon area (which is in Northern Arizona/Navajo Nation near Flagstaff).

Maleeka was last seen on January 15, 2026, around 6:00 p.m. on foot on Cedar Loop in the Coalmine NHA housing area in Coalmine, Arizona. She has not been seen or heard from since. The family was concern for her welfare since it is out of character for her to be gone for an extended period of time.

The investigation into Maleeka Boone's disappearance continued Friday morning as volunteers in the Coalmine community gathered at the Coalmine Chapter house for a search team assignment and briefing.

The Navajo Police Department Tuba City District conducted a search in the Coalmine Canyon area with Arizona Department of Public Safety, US Marshals, missing person unit, Coconino County Sheriff, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Navajo Criminal Investigation.

Law enforcement will be presence in the area with FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Coalmine area will be on lockdown until further notice. All residence will be asked to remain within their home area as law enforcement conduct further investigation.

The FBI has set up a command station in Coalmine, Arizona and a search continues for any information. Details of when Maleeka Boone was last seen from her family and community members is still under investigation.

The Navajo Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation are conducting a joint investigation into the disappearance and death of Maleeka Boone.